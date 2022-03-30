Sign up
Photo 2474
Just Can't Not Post a Sunset Shot!
Just can't resist going down for sunset even if I have a ton of other bird shots. It is usually so peaceful and soothing. Hard not to get down.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th March 2022 7:39pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I wouldn't be able to resist either!
March 31st, 2022
