Photo 2487
Osprey Floating Overhead!
Had a little wind this morning and a couple of these guys were enjoying flying around up there, and at times, seemed like they were just floating by.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7265
photos
192
followers
53
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
beautiful capture, love the wing span, nice details of the wings too.
April 13th, 2022
