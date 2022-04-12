Previous
Osprey Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Osprey Floating Overhead!

Had a little wind this morning and a couple of these guys were enjoying flying around up there, and at times, seemed like they were just floating by.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful capture, love the wing span, nice details of the wings too.
April 13th, 2022  
