Photo 2492
Tricolored Heron Taking a Break!
This one just seemed to be hanging out. Wasn't on a nest or didn't seem to be in the process of building a nest, so not sure what it's mission was.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2022 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
