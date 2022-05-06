Previous
Swallowtail Kite! by rickster549
Swallowtail Kite!

Found one of these guy's circling around overhead and was able to get a few shots before getting out of range.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
So graceful looking while flying
May 7th, 2022  
