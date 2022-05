Mom, Just Dropped Off a Snack!

Went to visit my Eagles nest this morning, as my friends said that the babies were jumping up on the limbs. As you can see, the one on the right is hanging out up there and the other one had jumped down in the nest as soon as Mom delivered the meal. You can see her just to the left of the baby on the right. Seems like that baby on the right is always the one to get fed last, but at least it looks like it's getting fed.