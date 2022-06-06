Previous
Red Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2542

Red Flower!

Not sure what this one is, but think it might be some sort of Hibiscus. Just really like the shape of it when it's in bloom.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect symmetry in this flower, great shot
June 7th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty
June 7th, 2022  
