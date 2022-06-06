Sign up
Photo 2542
Red Flower!
Not sure what this one is, but think it might be some sort of Hibiscus. Just really like the shape of it when it's in bloom.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Perfect symmetry in this flower, great shot
June 7th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty
June 7th, 2022
