Photo 2543
Mr Cardinal, Sounding Off!
This guy was really making a lot of noise up there in the tree. Not sure if there was a lady close by or not.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th June 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
