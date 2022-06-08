Previous
Pink Flower Garden! by rickster549
Photo 2544

Pink Flower Garden!

Got these the other day at the Garden Center. Forgot to look at the sign to see what kind these are. I know it's a very popular kind, but just not sure what they are.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Rick

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Maybe petunias? Whatever, they're a real pretty color
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
