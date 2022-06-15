Previous
Blue Heron Fly-by! by rickster549
Blue Heron Fly-by!

Was out on the pier and just happened to catch this one as it came flying by.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Such stream-lined lines he has
June 16th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous. Nicely focused.
June 16th, 2022  
