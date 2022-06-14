Previous
Got the Macro Lens Out Again Today! by rickster549
Got the Macro Lens Out Again Today!

Had actually started just trying to get the flower, and then the ant appeared, so had to go all out for the ant. There is another insect sitting there, but not sure what it is and didn't really notice it when I was getting the shots.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Rick

