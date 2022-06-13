Previous
Almost Full Moon! by rickster549
Almost Full Moon!

Just had to get a shot of the moon tonight, as there's no certainty that we will have clear skies tomorrow night for the full moon.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Super details!
June 14th, 2022  
