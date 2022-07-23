Previous
Next
I Think I Was Spotted! by rickster549
Photo 2589

I Think I Was Spotted!

Finally got around where I could get a few shots of this guy. Think it may have noticed me, as you can see that head turned and the eye that I am getting.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That look and head tilt tells it all.
July 24th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice shot
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise