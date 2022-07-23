Sign up
Photo 2589
I Think I Was Spotted!
Finally got around where I could get a few shots of this guy. Think it may have noticed me, as you can see that head turned and the eye that I am getting.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7571
photos
190
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd July 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That look and head tilt tells it all.
July 24th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice shot
July 24th, 2022
