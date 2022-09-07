Previous
Next
Squirrel Profile! by rickster549
Photo 2618

Squirrel Profile!

It almost seemed like it was just sitting there thinking, if I don't move, he won't see me. Got my shots and walked away and he was still sitting there in the same position.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
717% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Looks like he’s keeping an eye on you
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise