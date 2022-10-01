Previous
Florida Koala, Checking Me Out! by rickster549
Florida Koala, Checking Me Out!

The food hadn't been delivered this morning, so think this guy was looking to see if I might be dropping some off. So Rocky didn't come down while I was there.
Rick

