Photo 2642
Florida Koala, Checking Me Out!
The food hadn't been delivered this morning, so think this guy was looking to see if I might be dropping some off. So Rocky didn't come down while I was there.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7731
photos
189
followers
53
following
723% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st October 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
