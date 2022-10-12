Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2653
The Adult Bald Eagle!
Looks like the Eagles are back. Just have to be down on the pier/river at the right time, and I lucked out this morning. And looks like this roof must have gotten quite a bit of wind damage with the shingles.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7764
photos
186
followers
54
following
726% complete
View this month »
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Latest from all albums
2651
2405
2703
2652
2406
2704
2653
2407
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2022 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Don't think you'll find him there when the roofers finally get to the house - going to be noisy. That's one business that must be flourishing in Florida this year.
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close