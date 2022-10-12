Previous
The Adult Bald Eagle! by rickster549
The Adult Bald Eagle!

Looks like the Eagles are back. Just have to be down on the pier/river at the right time, and I lucked out this morning. And looks like this roof must have gotten quite a bit of wind damage with the shingles.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Don't think you'll find him there when the roofers finally get to the house - going to be noisy. That's one business that must be flourishing in Florida this year.
October 13th, 2022  
