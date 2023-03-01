Sign up
Photo 2788
Bluebird!
Just happened to catch this one as I was walking back to the car. Nice of it to sit there as I got a few shots. And then it took off.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8169
photos
183
followers
53
following
763% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th February 2023 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
