Bald Eagle Parent! by rickster549
Bald Eagle Parent!

Just happened to hear this one chirp a couple of times while I was watching the nest. Turns out, it was about 75 yards away from the nest and it was just sitting up there very nicely.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Great pose
April 4th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Looking right at you!!
April 4th, 2023  
