Photo 2832
Red Shouldered Hawk After Late Evening Snacks!
Saw this guy as I was driving into the park for sunset this evening. It made a couple of stops on the ground and grabbed something, but couldn't tell exactly what that was. Good thing that I hadn't changed lenses from this afternoon.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th April 2023 7:23pm
Tags
birds-rick365
