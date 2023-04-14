Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk After Late Evening Snacks! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk After Late Evening Snacks!

Saw this guy as I was driving into the park for sunset this evening. It made a couple of stops on the ground and grabbed something, but couldn't tell exactly what that was. Good thing that I hadn't changed lenses from this afternoon.
Rick

