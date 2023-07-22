Previous
What Happens After the Sun Goes Down! by rickster549
Photo 2922

What Happens After the Sun Goes Down!

One more from last night. This is why I never leave right after the sun passes the horizon. You never know what's it's going to do. Especially if there are scattered clouds out there.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones
The sunset's afterglow...beautiful.
July 23rd, 2023  
Milanie
This is beautiful!
July 23rd, 2023  
