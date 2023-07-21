Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

These guys are still around. Surprised that the heat hasn't fried them all.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
