Photo 2924
Found a Few Monarch's Today!
And they were actually almost sitting still. Seemed like they wanted to just keep flapping those wings.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice focus
July 25th, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautiful monarch and lighting
July 25th, 2023
