Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2926

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Just happened to step out in the yard this morning and looked up and saw this guy. Of course I didn't have my camera, so had to ease back inside and grab it. Fortunately, it stayed and I was able to get a few shots before it took off.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
July 27th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful hawk and shot
July 27th, 2023  
