Great Horned Owl on the Ground!

Went looking for these guy this morning. Hadn't heard anything of them, but then noticed a large bird flying down towards a palmetto bush and then I didn't see it anymore. So ran over there and as I got around the bush, noticed this guy sitting on the ground. It had caught something out of the bush, but never could tell exactly what it was. Probably a lizard,. Hadn't really seen them on the ground before, except for one other time.