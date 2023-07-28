Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2928
The Great Horned Owl After It Went to the Tree!
This was after I saw it on the ground yesterday. It took off and flew up into this tree, not far from where it was on the ground. And now it is even leaning into the tree. Guess it's just trying to take a load off. :-)
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8590
photos
172
followers
53
following
802% complete
View this month »
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
Latest from all albums
2926
2680
2979
2927
2681
2980
2928
2682
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Really nice details, especially against black. Like the casual look he has leaning into the tree.
July 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close