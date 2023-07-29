Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
Tonight's Moon!
First time that I had noticed the moon in a while, since we've been having all of the rain and storms, so had to get a couple of shots.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th July 2023 9:09pm
Tags
misc-rick365
