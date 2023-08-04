Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2935
Another Osprey!
Just glad these guys like to sit on the trees along the river. Don't always see them, but when they start chirping, it makes them much easier to locate. Sort of like the baby owls. :-)
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8611
photos
170
followers
53
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Latest from all albums
2933
2687
2986
2934
2688
2987
2935
2689
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2023 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close