Finally Got One of My Pictures Posted! by rickster549
Photo 2936

Finally Got One of My Pictures Posted!

It may be hard to see, but the sunset picture in the bottom of this wall mural is one of mine. It was added to this mural in the Walter Jones Historical Museum, in which they had a ribbon cutting and grand opening today. The museum had been closed for a long time due to covid and then a new addition to the building, so no one has been allowed in for tours. It will be open now daily, so should have a lot of people coming though. May not be able to see, but my name is at the bottom left of the photo. Yay!!!!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Congratulations! It’s a beautiful photo. Is it a pano?
August 6th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Congratulations!
August 6th, 2023  
