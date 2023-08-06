Previous
Lightning Over the River! by rickster549
Lightning Over the River!

Went down to my different spot in hopes of getting the Milky Way, but this was what I saw. So guess it wasn't a total bust.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Barb ace
Super catch!
August 7th, 2023  
amyK ace
Cool shot
August 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
August 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great capture, Rick
August 7th, 2023  
