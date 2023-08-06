Sign up
Previous
Photo 2937
Lightning Over the River!
Went down to my different spot in hopes of getting the Milky Way, but this was what I saw. So guess it wasn't a total bust.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th August 2023 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Barb
ace
Super catch!
August 7th, 2023
amyK
ace
Cool shot
August 7th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
August 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great capture, Rick
August 7th, 2023
