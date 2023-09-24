Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Finally had one of these guys land and sit still for a little bit. Didn't see a tag on this one, but guess, only the Monarchs are getting tagged.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
September 25th, 2023  
