Previous
The Egret Just Took Off! by rickster549
Photo 2983

The Egret Just Took Off!

It was wading, but decided that it was time to go, so off it went. Notice the drops coming off of it's feet.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
817% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise