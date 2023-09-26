Sign up
Previous
Photo 2983
The Egret Just Took Off!
It was wading, but decided that it was time to go, so off it went. Notice the drops coming off of it's feet.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2023 12:10pm
Tags
birds-rick365
