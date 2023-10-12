Previous
Eagles on Watch! by rickster549
Eagles on Watch!

This was the Eagles that I got yesterday before I scared them away. This was quite a ways away, and then I ran up to get the better shot, and off they went.
12th October 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
