Photo 2999
Eagles on Watch!
This was the Eagles that I got yesterday before I scared them away. This was quite a ways away, and then I ran up to get the better shot, and off they went.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Rick
@rickster549
Tags
birds-rick365
