Previous
Photo 3006
Bald Eagle Checking In at the Nest!
Not sure which one this is, but it flew up there right after the other had flown off. Doesn't appear that they are sitting on the nest as of yet, but probably won't be too much longer.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th October 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great shot!
October 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
October 20th, 2023
