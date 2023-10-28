Previous
One More Eagle Shot from Yesterday! by rickster549
One More Eagle Shot from Yesterday!

One more shot from yesterday after it flew up into the nest tree after it finished staring me down.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You do get the neatest eagle shots!
October 29th, 2023  
