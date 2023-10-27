Sign up
Previous
Photo 3014
I Think I Was Spotted!
Was almost shooting straight up and finally this guy looked down at me. Didn't seem to bother it, as it kept sitting there until two loud mouth guys next door started yelling, and off it went.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love the position he's in - fantastic details.
October 28th, 2023
