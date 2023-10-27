Previous
I Think I Was Spotted! by rickster549
I Think I Was Spotted!

Was almost shooting straight up and finally this guy looked down at me. Didn't seem to bother it, as it kept sitting there until two loud mouth guys next door started yelling, and off it went.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Love the position he's in - fantastic details.
October 28th, 2023  
