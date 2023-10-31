Sign up
Photo 3018
Trumpet Flower and Bee!
Got these at one of the neighbors. Had another one of the neighbors come up and warn me about how poison these flowers are and not to touch them. Googled it and was surprised that they do sound pretty bad, especially if ingested.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful flower! I did not know they were poisonous.
November 1st, 2023
