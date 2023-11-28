Sign up
Photo 3046
Egret on the Dead Tree!
Found this guy up there on that old dead tree doing a lot of preening.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Rick
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th November 2023 12:51pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
