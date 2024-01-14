Previous
Close-up of the Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Close-up of the Little Blue Heron!

Surprised that this guy was coming this close, and seemed like it was going to continue, except that a motorcycle came zooming by and caused it to fly to the other side of the pone.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
