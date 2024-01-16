Previous
Red Tailed Hawk!
Red Tailed Hawk!

Not one that I see very often. Was in the house this afternoon and heard a bunch of crows making all kinds of noise across the street. So eased out the front door and looked up in the tree across the street and saw the crows flying around and sitting up there screaming. Then I saw this guy sitting up there looking around at each bird to make sure that it wasn't coming at him. They sat up there for 4 or 5 minutes and then all of a sudden, all of the crows just flew away. Figured they would be coming back to attack some more, but they never did. Strangest thing. And the Hawk just kept sitting there for the longest time.
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. by The crows. Well photographed. by You!!
January 17th, 2024  
Bill
The crows definitely don't like Red Tailed or Red Shouldered Hawks being around.
January 17th, 2024  
