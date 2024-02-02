Previous
Found One of the Barred Owls Today! by rickster549
Found One of the Barred Owls Today!

Always try to spot one of these guys, most days, and finally found one today. Wasn't expecting anything to be out as the park service had just gone down the trial with one of those huge blowers, clearing the trail. You just never know.
Rick

Elisa Smith ace
Nice.
February 3rd, 2024  
