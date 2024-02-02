Sign up
Previous
Photo 3112
Found One of the Barred Owls Today!
Always try to spot one of these guys, most days, and finally found one today. Wasn't expecting anything to be out as the park service had just gone down the trial with one of those huge blowers, clearing the trail. You just never know.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd February 2024 11:48am
Tags
birds-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Nice.
February 3rd, 2024
