Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3117

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Watching out for a snack. Or so it seemed. It was really looking the ground over, very close. Fortunately, it didn't see anything while I was there, so got plenty of shots.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Diana ace
Lovely shot and great background.
February 8th, 2024  
