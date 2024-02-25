Previous
Egret Flying Away! by rickster549
Egret Flying Away!

Was trying to sneak up on this one, but it saw me and took off. Was hoping it was going to land again on the other side of the lake, but no luck.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

amyK ace
Super shot
February 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
So elegant
February 26th, 2024  
