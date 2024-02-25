Sign up
Photo 3135
Egret Flying Away!
Was trying to sneak up on this one, but it saw me and took off. Was hoping it was going to land again on the other side of the lake, but no luck.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9211
photos
166
followers
51
following
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3133
2887
3186
3134
2888
3187
3135
2889
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th February 2024 2:31pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Super shot
February 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
So elegant
February 26th, 2024
