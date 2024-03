Had to Close My Eyes When I Took This Shot :-) !

They had both flown away for a few minutes and then the bottom one flew back and was sitting there. I was getting shots of it, and the next thing I knew, the second Osprey flew back and landed on the back of the first one. I thought there might be some babies in the nest already, so not sure if this was for that or just the one, trying to be a little aggressive. :-)