Photo 3289
Dragonfly on the Giant Screw!
Not sure why the threaded rod was in the ground, but seemed like the dragonfly really liked it. It was sitting just right to get some nice colors in the wings.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Love the light on this
August 7th, 2024
