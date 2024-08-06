Previous
Dragonfly on the Giant Screw! by rickster549
Dragonfly on the Giant Screw!

Not sure why the threaded rod was in the ground, but seemed like the dragonfly really liked it. It was sitting just right to get some nice colors in the wings.
6th August 2024

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Love the light on this
August 7th, 2024  
