Previous
Next
Photo 1453
Looks Like Spring May Have Sprung!
Things are really starting to open up around here. Not sure what the drop in temps will do, but guess as long as we don't have a frost, then everything should be okay.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4901
photos
134
followers
33
following
398% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Awesome focus and dof; nice to see that hint of Spring
February 15th, 2020
