Previous
Next
Fungi on the Old Dead Stump! by rickster549
Photo 1768

Fungi on the Old Dead Stump!

Lots of fungi growing on this old stump that was cut down across the trail. Fortunately, they cut out the mid section to let people continue to walk through.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Made a neat shot - great dof - feel almost like you're in a swamp area.
December 26th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great close up. The bark and bingo provided nice textures.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise