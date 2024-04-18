Sign up
Previous
Photo 2942
Mom, Having a Bad Hair Day!
Guess she's not getting out too much right now. This is the second nest that I've been watching. Still, no heads popping up so far. Although, the way she was looking down into the nest, I almost think there may be some very little ones down there.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9370
photos
168
followers
52
following
806% complete
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
3186
2940
3239
3187
2941
3240
3188
2942
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th April 2024 12:06pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
That’s quite a look you’re getting
April 19th, 2024
