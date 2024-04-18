Previous
Mom, Having a Bad Hair Day! by rickster549
Mom, Having a Bad Hair Day!

Guess she's not getting out too much right now. This is the second nest that I've been watching. Still, no heads popping up so far. Although, the way she was looking down into the nest, I almost think there may be some very little ones down there.
Rick

amyK ace
That’s quite a look you’re getting
April 19th, 2024  
