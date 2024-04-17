Previous
Finally Got A Kingfisher! by rickster549
Photo 2941

Yayyyy! Can hardly every get a shot of one of these guys, but I stayed behind big trees as I tried to get closer and closer. This one was still quite some distance away, even with this shot. But at least, it was somewhat in focus.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Joy's Focus ace
Marvelous capture!
April 18th, 2024  
