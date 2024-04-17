Sign up
Photo 2941
Finally Got A Kingfisher!
Yayyyy! Can hardly every get a shot of one of these guys, but I stayed behind big trees as I tried to get closer and closer. This one was still quite some distance away, even with this shot. But at least, it was somewhat in focus.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th April 2024 11:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Marvelous capture!
April 18th, 2024
