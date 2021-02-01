Sign up
Photo 1806
Lady Cardinal, Waiting Her Turn!
While Mr Cardinal was at the feeder, this lady was sitting on the fence, waiting her turn. They usually get up there together, so there must have been some tension between them. :-)
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5960
photos
171
followers
39
following
494% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st February 2021 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
