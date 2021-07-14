Previous
Next
Meet Zucchini! by rickster549
Photo 1969

Meet Zucchini!

A gentleman I saw at the park had this cute little shepherd pup. She was such a sweet little one. Just hope she grows up to be nice and calm. Not sure about that name, though. :-)
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Love that face; what a great puppy portrait!
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise