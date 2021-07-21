Previous
Pin Cushion Flower (Button Bush)! by rickster549
Pin Cushion Flower (Button Bush)!

Found a few of these that had popped out recently. Cool looking bloom.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
The butterflies use to really enjoy these button bushes that grew in the shallow creek near by - now the city has cleared them out and no butterflies.
July 22nd, 2021  
